U.S. motor travel up 2 percent in January from last year

(Reuters) - U.S. road travel rose by 2 percent in January over last year, setting a fresh record for the month, government data showed on Thursday, providing evidence that the U.S. road revival remains strong.

Motorists logged 240.7 billion miles on U.S. roads in January, breaking the record set a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The U.S. has experienced a sustained surge in driving, fueled in large parts by low prices at the pump and lower unemployment rates. The average pump price for gasoline in U.S. was $2.01 per gallon on Thursday, down from $2.42 a year ago, according to motorists’ advocacy group AAA.

The uptick in January driving was also aided by mild weather.

Driving habits in United States are watched closely by oil traders, since U.S. gasoline demand accounts for about one-tenth of global oil demand.

U.S. gasoline demand was 9.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2015, the most since 2007, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.