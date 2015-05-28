Driving is making a comeback in the U.S.: Kemp

People fill up their tanks with gasoline at a Costco Gas Station in Carlsbad, California October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON (Reuters) - California motorists consumed an extra 34,500 barrels of gasoline every day in February compared with the same month last year, state tax records show.

The state is just part of a nationwide surge in driving that has pushed U.S. gasoline consumption up by more than 300,000 barrels per day compared with last year.

California drivers filled their cars with 1.148 billion gallons of gasoline in February, about 40.5 million gallons more than in February 2014, an increase of almost 3.7 percent.

The Golden State has the most expensive gasoline in the country owing to its relative isolation, special fuel formulations and high level of tax.

The state collects 66 cents per gallon in state and federal gasoline taxes, second only to Pennsylvania on 70 cents, and far above the national average of 49 cents, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

But thanks to the plunge in crude oil prices, February’s average pump price was just $2.76, down nearly $1 per gallon compared with 12 months earlier.

Sharply lower prices have fueled the fastest growth in gasoline use for a decade, according to the state Board of Equalization (link.reuters.com/daz74w).

Since then, crude oil prices have rebounded, which could crimp further growth in gasoline demand over the next few months.

Refinery problems have added to the upward pressure on pump prices in the state. Exxon’s Torrance refinery has been plagued with equipment breakdowns, emergency flaring and unplanned maintenance.

At the start of the third week in May, California pump prices had risen to $3.86, and were just 35 cents cheaper than at the same point last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In the rest of the country, however, gasoline is still much cheaper than a year ago. The nationwide average pump price is 90 cents per gallon lower than in the third week of May 2014, compared with $1.13 lower in February.

AS CALIFORNIA GOES ...

Prices across the country at the start of the summer driving season are the lowest since 2009, the American Automobile Association says.

With such a major price incentive, there is no surprise motorists are using their cars more for discretionary non-work-related trips.

Traffic on the interstate network as well as state and local roads has been growing strongly over the last year, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

The number of miles driven across all the nation’s roads was almost 4 percent higher in March 2015 than in March 2014.

The fastest growth is occurring on the rural interstate and other rural arterial roads, consistent with a big increase in leisure-related driving rather than commuting.

Traffic volume on the rural interstates was almost 6 percent higher in the 12 months ending in March 2015 compared with the prior period.

Rural driving was hit hardest between 2005 and 2013 and is now rebounding more quickly, thanks to cheaper fuel (link.reuters.com/jaz74w).

Traffic is growing fastest in the states of the southern Atlantic seaboard, the Midwest and the West Coast, according to the federal highway agency.

U.S. driving and sales tax data is consistent with reports of strong consumer fuel demand from marketers and analysts such as Aramco, Vitol and the Energy Information Administration.

Vitol estimates that worldwide demand for all fuels is growing at 1.4-1.5 million barrels per day compared with 2014 (“Oil market buoyed by product demand”, May 20).

Coupled with strong demand in parts of Asia and Latin America, it helps explain why the fuel markets have been able to absorb strong refining runs without a slump in refining margins.

But strong growth in fuel demand depends crucially on prices remaining moderate and significantly lower than prior-year levels.

The need to keep gasoline demand growing briskly to rebalance the global oil market is one factor likely to cap further increases in the price of oil.