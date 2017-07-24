U.S. motor travel up 2.2 percent in May from year ago: DOT

FILE PHOTO: Cars on the 405 freeway are seen beneath the 10 freeway during rush hour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 21, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Motorists logged 2.2 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in May compared with the same month last year, according to government data released Monday, keeping 2017 mileage on track to break last year's record.

Motorists have traveled 1.3 trillion miles on U.S. roads and highways this year through May, a 1.7 percent increase over the same stretch last year, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The sustained strength in driving volumes is at odds with U.S. Energy Information Administration data that shows U.S. demand for gasoline has fallen modestly year-over-year. Some analysts have pointed to better fuel efficiency as an explanation, while others say the U.S. gasoline demand numbers are estimates and subject to revision upwards.

U.S. gasoline demand, which accounts for 10 percent of global consumption, has risen each year since 2012, but fell by 1.9 percent year-on-year in January, 2.4 percent in February and 0.4 percent in March. It rose a modest 0.4 percent in April and the May figures are expected to be released later this month.

Motorists logged 281.2 billion miles on U.S. roads and highways in May, up from 275.3 billion miles from a year earlier.

U.S. gasoline demand and vehicle miles traveled both hit records in 2016.