Leisure travel helps push U.S. gasoline demand to record: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - Cheaper gasoline prices are spurring significant changes in driving behavior which are in turn propelling a phenomenal increase in motor fuel consumption in the United States.

U.S. motorists consumed an estimated 9.4 million barrels of gasoline per day in March, up almost 350,000 bpd compared with the same month in 2015, according to the Energy Information Administration (tmsnrt.rs/1Phm3d5).

Gasoline consumption is predicted to average 9.33 million bpd per day for the year as a whole, an increase of 170,000 bpd on 2015, which already saw a rise of 240,000 bpd compared with 2014.

The EIA has repeatedly increased its forecasts for gasoline consumption this year in the face of unexpectedly strong demand data (“Short-Term Energy Outlook”, EIA, June 2016). Further revisions upward revisions are possible.

Much of the increase in gasoline consumption is linked to the rise in household incomes and increase in employment as well as a marked shift towards purchasing larger and more fuel-hungry vehicles.

But rising fuel consumption also seems to have a significant discretionary component as cheaper fuel encourages motorists to use their cars for more and longer leisure trips.

“The great American road trip is back,” Clifford Krauss wrote in the New York Times (“America is hitting the road again”, June 3).

According to Krause: “Attendance at national parks last year reached 300 million for the first time. The 5.5 million who visited the Grand Canyon in 2015 ... was a 16 percent increase from the year before and park officials project a similar increase this year.”

Data published by the National Park Service reveals the remarkable surge in visitors numbers in 2014 and especially 2015 coinciding with the fall in gasoline prices and increase in consumption.

The five most-visited parks (Great Smoky Mountains, Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Yosemite and Yellowstone) recorded an extra 3 million visitors in 2015, after an increase of 2 million the year before (tmsnrt.rs/1WELH35).

The sudden surge in visitors to 28.6 million in 2015 came after numbers were essentially flat between 1995 and 2013 at around 22.5 million to 24.5 million (tmsnrt.rs/1Phla43).

Most parks are accessible only by car so visitor numbers make a useful real-time proxy for leisure driving habits more broadly.

The increase in park visits and driving has continued into the first part of 2016. In the first four months, which is the low season, the number of vehicles entering Grand Canyon National Park was up by another 8 percent compared with January-April 2015.

In general, the volume of driving and gasoline consumption are more sensitive to small changes in incomes and employment than to small changes in fuel prices.

But a very large change in fuel prices, such as has occurred over the last two years, can have a significant impact on miles driven and gasoline consumption through changes in behavior.

The quadrupling of real oil prices between 2002 and 2014 seems to have suppressed a lot of discretionary driving as leisure travel became progressively more expensive.

The subsequent drop in fuel costs has unleashed some of that pent-up demand at a time when the growing economy, rising employment and increasing incomes have also made it affordable.

The combination of a growing economy and cheap fuel has resulted in the strongest growth in road traffic for almost 20 years (tmsnrt.rs/1WELSLI).

Traffic volumes grew at an average rate of 3.5 percent over the 12 months ending in March and 4.2 percent in the first three months of the year compared with the first quarter of 2015.

With most of the summer vacation season still ahead, gasoline consumption is virtually certain to hit a new record over the summer, passing the previous peak set in 2007.