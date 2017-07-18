U.S. gasoline market surges on refiner problems, inventory draws

FILE PHOTO - A car is filled with gasoline at a gas station pump in Carlsbad, California August 4, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. gasoline market has made its way to its strongest footing in weeks on the back of sustained inventory draws and a spate of East Coast refinery issues, traders said on Tuesday.

A rebound in refining margins and cash gasoline prices marked the first sign of sustained strength during the crucial summer driving season after demand got off to a slow start in 2017 and high inventories kept prices low.

U.S. gasoline margins rose for a third straight session on Tuesday. The crack spread hit a session high of $20.18 a barrel, highest since April 12.

Gasoline futures also rallied, hitting a high of $1.5926 a gallon, highest since June 2. Cash gasoline prices in the New York Harbor region hit a high for the year on Tuesday, trading about 2 cents above benchmark futures, traders said.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions' 330,000 barrel-per-day refining complex, the largest on the East Coast, cut production modestly while it repairs a boiler associated with its 90,000 bpd gasoline-making unit at the Girard Point section of the complex. The boiler is expected to restart next week.

The refinery also saw a pump fire Monday night at the 55,000 bpd crude unit in the same section of the plant, but it was unclear on Tuesday whether the unit was shut. PES did not respond to a request for comment.

PBF Energy shut a 43,000-bpd catalytic reformer at its Delaware City, Delaware, refinery on Monday for up to 10 days of planned work. The company declined comment.

That work comes as Gulf Coast refineries send fewer refined products up the Colonial Pipeline, the vital artery that supplies the U.S. Southeast and East Coast markets, as exporting to Latin America is currently more lucrative.

"A lot less coming up the Colonial is really tightening things," said one trader.

Imports have also declined in recent weeks. The current four-week average of total motor gasoline imports into PADD 1, or the East Coast is 597,000 bpd, 18 percent lower than last year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Gasoline inventories in the New York harbor fell by about 46,000 barrels last week, traders who saw data from market intelligence firm Genscape said on Tuesday.

East Coast gasoline inventories have fallen below five-year highs, even though overall U.S. gasoline inventories are six percent above the five-year average.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast overall U.S. stockpiles of gasoline fell 700,000 barrels last week.