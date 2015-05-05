Rising oil prices put U.S. driving recovery at risk: Kemp

The identification sign on a large gasoline tank is shown at a gasoline distribution terminal in San Diego, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline demand is running around 300,000 barrels per day above last year’s level, as lower pump prices and continued economic expansion encourage motorists to use their cars more.

Estimates for gasoline supplied to U.S. customers published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) show demand consistently running above the same point in 2014

There is no way accurately to measure fuel consumption in real time. EIA estimates product supplied as a residual from reported refinery output, imports, exports and stock changes.

Errors estimating the other terms therefore result in errors estimating demand. Exports are particularly problematic because the agency does not survey these directly and has to the delayed publication of customs data.

EIA’s estimating procedure can have problems allocating the disappearance of fuel between domestic use and exports particularly when the level of exports is changing rapidly.

Nonetheless, the data show clearly large amounts of gasoline disappearing from the U.S. system, either into increased consumption or being exported.

The most likely destination is both: domestic demand and export markets both appear to have been strong for U.S. refiners since the start of the year.

Moreover, the average reported increase in domestic demand, around 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), is consistent with state-level data on miles driven and fuel sales.

California, which accounts for 10 percent of national gasoline consumption, reported gasoline sales up by about 32,000 bpd in January, in line with the EIA estimate.

PUMP PRICES

Continued strength of consumption depends on prices remaining cheap enough to encourage motorists to maximize discretionary use of their cars.

Brent prices have already risen more than $21 per barrel, 45 percent, from their low shortly after the start of the year.

Pump prices for gasoline across the United States have risen by more than 60 cents per gallon, almost 29 percent, over the same period, according to the EIA.

Pump prices are still around $1 per gallon below the level in June 2014, so they are still incentivising some extra driving demand.

But if they continue to increase, gasoline consumption is likely to moderate again, removing one of the strongest sources of demand in the oil market.

Prices have risen much faster than the EIA predicted back in January, or even at the start of April. If they continue to rise, and are sustained, the expected drop in shale output could prove short-lived.

There is no reason oil prices cannot continue to rise in the short term, driven by trend-following and momentum among hedge funds and other money managers.

But the balance of upside and downside risks to oil prices now appears much more even than at the start of the year. And if prices continue to rise at their recent pace, the balance of risks will shift to the downside.

DRIVING SEASON

Strong demand at home and abroad has ensured the build in gasoline stocks has been fairly limited despite refinery runs that have been very much higher than normal.

Commercial gasoline stocks are around 16 million barrels, 7.5 percent, higher than the 10-year average, around 227 million barrels compared with an average of around 211 million.

Stocks have remained controlled even though U.S. refineries have been processing an extra 1 million bpd or more of crude since the start of the year.

The limited build in gasoline stocks contrasts with the enormous 105 million barrel, 27 percent, increase in crude inventories since the beginning of 2015.

Demand should increase further over the next four months as the United States enters the summer vacation season.

U.S. gasoline demand typically rises by about 500,000 bpd between its mid-winter seasonal low and its mid-summer seasonal high.

So far, demand has risen by around 250,000 bpd compared with mid-February, so demand should increase by a further 250,000 bpd over the next 2-3 months.

The summer 2015 driving season is likely to be one of the strongest for U.S. gasoline demand since the financial crisis seven years ago, but only if pump prices favorable.