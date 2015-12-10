FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunnel replacement in trans-Hudson rail project could cost $10 billion
#U.S.
December 10, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Tunnel replacement in trans-Hudson rail project could cost $10 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The tunnel replacement portion of the Gateway trans-Hudson River project could cost $10 billion, according to early estimates, Patrick Foye, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said at a board meeting on Thursday.

Foye told the public meeting the figure was “very” preliminary. The total cost of the project has been reported to be around $20 billion, although experts at national rail network Amtrak have said it is too early to have an accurate estimate.

Foye said federal authorities should expedite the permitting process. He said cutting that process by one year could save $1 billion. “It is imperative that we find a way to accelerate the permitting of the project,” said Foye.

Officials at the meeting said the assets of the Gateway Project will be owned by a special purpose corporation set up to manage the project rather than the Port Authority itself.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
