Alabama official ordered to issue marriage licenses to gay couples
February 12, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Alabama official ordered to issue marriage licenses to gay couples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of same-sex marriage hold a rainbow flag and a rainbow umbrella outside Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

MOBILE, Ala. (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday ordered an Alabama official to comply with her earlier ruling striking down the state’s ban on same-sex matrimony by beginning to issue marriage licenses to gay couples.

U.S. District Court Judge Callie Granade’s order sought to clarify that Mobile County Probate Court Judge Don Davis should follow her directive, and not a contravening order from Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore that has led to many state judges to refrain from issuing marriage licenses to gay couples.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Sandra Maler

