Jim Derrick (L) and Alfie Travassos (R) exchange rings as they get married at the Salt Lake County Government Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday allowed gay marriage in Alaska to go into effect, increasing the number of U.S. states that permit gay marriage to 31.

The nine justices rejected a last-minute request from the state, which wanted to block a ruling by a federal judge on Sunday that struck down the state’s ban. Gay and lesbian couples will now be able to obtain marriage licenses.