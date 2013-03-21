Colorado governor signs law to allow same-sex civil unions

The civil unions act sits on a table before Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signs it into law in Denver March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DENVER (Reuters) - Colorado’s Democratic governor signed into law on Thursday a measure to legalize same-sex civil unions, reflecting a recent shift to the left in the political balance of power in the Denver statehouse.

Supporters of the measure say it would make gay and lesbian couples eligible for the most of the same benefits, protections and responsibilities currently extended only to heterosexual spouses.

Colorado is one of 30 states with a constitutional amendment that defines marriage as exclusively between a man and a woman.