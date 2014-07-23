U.S. judge knocks down Colorado's gay marriage ban, stays ruling

Two men, both wearing signs that read "he's the groom", hold hands shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DENVER (Reuters) - A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that Colorado’s ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, but temporarily stayed his ruling until the issue is decided by a higher court.

U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore found in favor of a lawsuit challenging the state’s 2006 constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman.

Moore’s ruling is the latest in a series of decisions by state and federal judges who have knocked down state bans on gay marriage, but then put their rulings on hold pending appeal.