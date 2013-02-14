Illinois state Senate approves same sex marriage

Governor of Illinois Pat Quinn addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (Reuters) - The Illinois state Senate voted on Thursday to legalize gay marriage in President Barack Obama’s home state.

If approved by the state House and signed by Democratic Governor Pat Quinn, Illinois would become the 10th state to legalize same sex nuptials and the first Midwest state to do so through legislation.

The vote of 34 to 21 was the latest victory for gay rights advocates after three states approved same sex marriage by referendum in November - Maryland, Maine and Washington state.