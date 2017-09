Two men, both wearing signs that read "he's the groom", hold hands shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday struck down the Indiana ban on same-sex marriage, saying the measure was unconstitutional and ordering officials to start issuing marriage licenses.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Richard Young, in a ruling posted online, said the state’s ban violated the Constitution’s due process and equal protect clauses in the Fourteenth Amendment.