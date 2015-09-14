FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kentucky county clerk will issue, but not authorize, marriage licenses
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 14, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Kentucky county clerk will issue, but not authorize, marriage licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOREHEAD, Ky. (Reuters) - The county clerk from Kentucky who was jailed after refusing to issue marriage licenses said on Monday licenses will be issued by her office but will include wording that it is being done under the authority of a federal court judge, not by her.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis told a news conference she had doubts about the validity of those licenses, which she said would be an “act of disobedience” to God for her to issue.

Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Kentucky; Writing by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.