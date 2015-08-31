Supreme Court denies Kentucky clerk request on gay marriage licenses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down a Kentucky county clerk’s request for an emergency order allowing her to continue to deny marriage licenses to same-sex couples while she appeals a federal judge’s order requiring her to do so.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis has refused to issue any marriage licenses since the U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled that same-sex couples had the right to marry under the U.S. Constitution, arguing that it violates her religious beliefs.