September 3, 2015 / 6:34 PM / 2 years ago

White House: 'appropriate' for judge to enforce law in Kentucky gay marriage license issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest pauses during a press briefing at the White House in Washington September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Thursday said it was “appropriate” for a federal judge to resolve the matter of a county clerk in Kentucky who was jailed after repeatedly refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples on religious grounds.

“I would not from this vantage point second-guess those decisions,” Earnest told reporters, when asked about a U.S. federal judge finding the clerk in contempt of court.

“There’s a rule of law and the principle of the rule of law is central to our democracy. And it’s appropriate in this instance for a federal judge to determine the best way to enforce the law.”

Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
