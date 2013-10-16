FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge says he will not yet rule on Michigan gay marriage
October 16, 2013 / 7:52 PM / 4 years ago

Federal judge says he will not yet rule on Michigan gay marriage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - A federal judge said he would not rule on Wednesday whether Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriage is constitutional, in a closely-watched case involving a lesbian couple who wanted to marry so they could adopt each other’s children.

U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman made the statement after lawyers for both sides presented their arguments in a case brought by April DeBoer and Jayne Rowse, a lesbian couple from suburban Detroit.

Reporting By Steve Neavling; Editing by Greg McCune

