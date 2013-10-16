Federal judge says he will not yet rule on Michigan gay marriage

DETROIT (Reuters) - A federal judge said he would not rule on Wednesday whether Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriage is constitutional, in a closely-watched case involving a lesbian couple who wanted to marry so they could adopt each other’s children.
U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman made the statement after lawyers for both sides presented their arguments in a case brought by April DeBoer and Jayne Rowse, a lesbian couple from suburban Detroit.
Reporting By Steve Neavling; Editing by Greg McCune