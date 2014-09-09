FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
City to become first in Mississippi to grant same-sex spouse benefits: report
September 9, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

City to become first in Mississippi to grant same-sex spouse benefits: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JACKSON Miss. (Reuters) - The Mississippi city of Starkville will become the first in the right-leaning state to extend benefits to same-sex partners of its employees, according to local media reports.

Starkville, a city of 24,000 residents that is home to Mississippi State University, in January became the first Mississippi city to adopt a resolution affirming the value of all citizens, in response to a state religious freedom bill - now a law - that critics say legalizes discrimination against gays and others.

The benefits extended to same-sex spouses of Starkville city workers, announced on Friday, include health insurance, the Clarion-Ledger newspaper reported the Human Rights Campaign, a Washington, D.C.-based gay rights group, as saying.

Mississippi is among 31 U.S. states that bans gay marriage.

Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman, a supporter of the new benefits rule, and representatives from the Human Rights Campaign did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Reporting by Emily Le Coz; Writing by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Sandra Maler

