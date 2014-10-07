Missouri won't appeal judge's order to recognize gay marriages performed elsewhere

KANSAS CITY Mo. (Reuters) - Missouri will not appeal a state court judge’s ruling requiring the state to recognize legal same-sex marriages performed in other places, Attorney General Chris Koster said on Monday.

The decision not to appeal the ruling came hours after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to decide once and for all whether states can ban gay marriage, allowing same-sex couples to marry in five additional states immediately.

Ruling in a case brought by 10 same-sex couples married outside Missouri, Jackson County Circuit Judge J. Dale Youngs ruled on Friday that the state’s ban on recognizing gay marriages violated gay couples’ rights to the same protections heterosexual couples have under the U.S. Constitution.

“We will not appeal that judgment,” Koster said in a statement, noting that same-sex marriage could be legal soon in as many as 30 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s announcement on Monday.

“Missouri’s future will be one of inclusion, not exclusion,” Koster said.

Youngs’ decision did not address Missouri’s ban on same-sex marriage in the state, which was not part of the lawsuit brought by the Missouri residents married outside the state.

Before Monday, same-sex marriage was legal in 19 states plus the District of Columbia. The U.S. Supreme Court decision pushes that number to 24 states, likely soon to be followed by six more states bound by the regional federal appeals courts that struck down the bans in those other states.