Obama says hopes Supreme Court rules in favor of gay marriage

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a visit to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he hoped the Supreme Court would issue a ruling that would prevent states from banning gay marriage when it rules on the issue later this year.

The court last week agreed to decide whether states can ban gay marriage. Obama has said previously that he is in favor of allowing same-sex couples to wed.

“I‘m hopeful the Supreme Court comes to the right decision,” Obama said during an interview on YouTube.