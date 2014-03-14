FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennessee must recognize marriages of three same-sex couples: judge
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
#U.S.
March 14, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 4 years ago

Tennessee must recognize marriages of three same-sex couples: judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tennessee must recognize the legal same-sex marriages of three couples who wed in other states, a federal judge in Nashville ruled on Friday in a limited decision that echoed a similar case in neighboring Kentucky.

Judge Aleta Trauger granted the couples a preliminary injunction that requires Tennessee to recognize their marriages pending a final decision on the constitutionality of Tennessee’s ban on recognizing same-sex marriages.

Their lawsuit did not challenge the constitutionality of Tennessee’s ban on same-sex marriage.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee

