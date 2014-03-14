Tennessee must recognize marriages of three same-sex couples: judge

(Reuters) - Tennessee must recognize the legal same-sex marriages of three couples who wed in other states, a federal judge in Nashville ruled on Friday in a limited decision that echoed a similar case in neighboring Kentucky.

Judge Aleta Trauger granted the couples a preliminary injunction that requires Tennessee to recognize their marriages pending a final decision on the constitutionality of Tennessee’s ban on recognizing same-sex marriages.

Their lawsuit did not challenge the constitutionality of Tennessee’s ban on same-sex marriage.