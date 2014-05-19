Federal judge orders Utah to recognize existing same-sex marriages

Shauna Griffen (L) and Brooke Shepherd show their rings after getting married at the Salt Lake County Government Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - Utah must recognize existing same-sex marriages performed during a 17-day window after a court briefly legalized gay nuptials in the conservative, heavily Mormon state, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

Utah temporarily became the 18th U.S. state to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples when a federal judge struck down a state gay marriage ban as unconstitutional. That ruling was later put on hold by the U.S. Supreme Court while the state was appealing the case, but not before hundreds of gay couples had tied the knot.