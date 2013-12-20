Utah county begins issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples: official

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - Salt Lake County officials began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples on Friday in response to a federal court ruling finding Utah’s ban on gay marriage unconstitutional, deputy county clerk Dahnelle Burton-Lee said.

Among those who lined up for a license was state Senator Jim Dabakis, 60, a Democrat who was ready to wed his partner, Stephen Justesen. “I am giddy, I‘m happy,” Dabakis said. “We waited 27 years to get here.”