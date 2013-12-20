FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah county begins issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples: official
December 20, 2013 / 11:40 PM / 4 years ago

Utah county begins issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - Salt Lake County officials began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples on Friday in response to a federal court ruling finding Utah’s ban on gay marriage unconstitutional, deputy county clerk Dahnelle Burton-Lee said.

Among those who lined up for a license was state Senator Jim Dabakis, 60, a Democrat who was ready to wed his partner, Stephen Justesen. “I am giddy, I‘m happy,” Dabakis said. “We waited 27 years to get here.”

Reporting by Jennifer Dobner, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

