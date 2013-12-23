FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge refuses to block ruling legalizing gay marriage in Utah
#U.S.
December 23, 2013

Judge refuses to block ruling legalizing gay marriage in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - A federal judge in Utah on Monday refused to block his own order making same-sex marriage legal in the state, denying a request to do so by Utah Governor Gary Herbert.

U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby, who last week ruled that Utah’s ban on same-sex marriage violated the rights of gay couples to due process and equal protection under the U.S. Constitution, said the state had not met the legal standards required for him to issue a stay against his ruling.

Reporting by Jennifer Dobner; Writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by David Bailey

