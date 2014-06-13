FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin same-sex marriages on hold pending appeal: judge
#Politics
June 13, 2014 / 10:49 PM / 3 years ago

Wisconsin same-sex marriages on hold pending appeal: judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday put same-sex marriages in Wisconsin on hold pending appeals of her ruling one week ago that the state’s ban on gay nuptials is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Crabb said she was issuing the stay at the request of Wisconsin officials who are appealing her decision and to avoid further confusion among county clerks, who have issued hundreds of marriage licenses.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Sandra Maler

