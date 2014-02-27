Arizona governor expected to announce decision on bill critics call anti-gay

Arizona Governor Jan Brewer looks up as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Arizona Governor Jan Brewer, under mounting pressure to reject a newly passed bill derided by critics as a license to discriminate against gays in the name of religion, was expected to announce on Wednesday whether she will veto or sign the measure.

Her office said she planned to make a statement at 5:45 p.m. local time concerning the bill, which would allow business owners to cite personal religious beliefs as legal grounds for refusing to serve same-sex couples or any other prospective customers.