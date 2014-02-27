FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona governor vetoes bill widely criticized as anti-gay
February 27, 2014 / 1:03 AM / 4 years ago

Arizona governor vetoes bill widely criticized as anti-gay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Arizona Governor Jan Brewer vetoed a controversial bill on Wednesday that has been derided by critics as a license to discriminate against gays in the name of religion, saying the measure could result in “unintended and negative consequences.”

The measure, passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature last week, would have allowed business owners to cite personal religious beliefs as legal grounds for refusing to serve same-sex couples or any other prospective customers. But a number of major business organizations and some fellow Republican politicians had urged Brewer to veto the bill.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

