Arizona governor vetoes bill widely criticized as anti-gay

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Arizona Governor Jan Brewer vetoed a controversial bill on Wednesday that has been derided by critics as a license to discriminate against gays in the name of religion, saying the measure could result in “unintended and negative consequences.”

The measure, passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature last week, would have allowed business owners to cite personal religious beliefs as legal grounds for refusing to serve same-sex couples or any other prospective customers. But a number of major business organizations and some fellow Republican politicians had urged Brewer to veto the bill.