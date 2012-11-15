FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Justice Department spoke of Petraeus case at appropriate time: Holder
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 15, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Justice Department spoke of Petraeus case at appropriate time: Holder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder speaks at a news conference in New Orleans November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Attorney General Eric Holder on Thursday defended the Justice Department’s decision to hold off informing President Barack Obama of an investigation that eventually caused CIA Director David Petraeus to resign.

In his first public comments on the investigation that uncovered Petraeus’ extramarital affair with biographer Paula Broadwell, Holder said the department, which he heads, told the administration at the “appropriate” point.

“We felt very secure in the knowledge that a national security threat did not exist,” Holder, the chief U.S. law enforcement officer, told a news conference in New Orleans. If a threat had existed, the Justice Department “of course” would have informed Obama and U.S. lawmakers, he said.

Reporting by Kathy Finn in New Orleans and David Ingram in Washington; Editing by Howard Goller and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.