Georgia girl killed in backyard mauling by dogs
#U.S.
March 28, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

Georgia girl killed in backyard mauling by dogs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A toddler died in south Georgia after being mauled by a pack of seven dogs in her backyard, police said on Thursday.

The girl’s grandmother and others were unable to stop the attack late on Wednesday before the child was killed by the pack of pit bulls, according to the Savannah Morning News newspaper.

In an interview with Reuters, Bryan County Sheriff’s Detective Donnie Thomas confirmed the attack but gave few other details. He said the child would have turned 2 in June.

Bryan County Deputy Coroner Tommy Flanders declined to comment on Thursday.

The dogs were euthanized by the Bryan County Animal Control, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Alden Bentley

