Georgia mom charged with trying to buy baby for her teenage daughter

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A woman in suburban Atlanta was in jail on Monday after she sought to purchase a baby for her 14-year-old daughter on Craigslist, Forsyth County detectives said.

Elaine Williams, 47, posted an advertisement on the online shopping site soliciting unwanted babies, and promising mothers that they could drop off the baby in a “baby box,” if they wanted to remain anonymous, police said.

She later told police that her daughter had wanted a baby and would get one with or without her help, authorities said.

Williams was arrested on Friday in Cumming, Georgia, about 30-miles north of Atlanta, and charged with ”unlawful advertisement and inducement for adoption of children,” according to Deputy Epifanio Rodriguez of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department.

Police received a tip from someone who saw the online ad, which has since been removed by Craigslist, Rodriguez said.

The daughter, who was not named because of her age, was given an identical charge in juvenile court, police said.

Williams remained in jail Monday on a $5,610 bond, jail records show. Her daughter was released into the custody of a relative, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Williams and her daughter had appointed lawyers to represent them.