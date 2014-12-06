FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rare conjoined twins die at Georgia hospital a day after birth
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 6, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Rare conjoined twins die at Georgia hospital a day after birth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Conjoined twin boys sharing a heart, torso, arms and legs died in an Atlanta hospital on Friday, a day after being born, their parents said in a Facebook video.

The birth of the twins was a medical rarity, as many such babies do not survive delivery.

“I am so sad to say that my sons passed away today at 5 o’clock,” Michael Hamby said in the tearful Facebook video that he and his wife, Robin Hamby, of Alabama posted late on Friday. “They fought long and hard.”

The twins died at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, the parents said. They had been transferred there from Northside Hospital in Atlanta.

Conjoined twins occur once every 200,000 live births and most do not survive, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center. About 40 to 60 percent are stillborn, and about 35 percent live only one day.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.