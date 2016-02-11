Dozens of Georgia prison officers charged in corruption probe

(Reuters) - A corruption probe into Georgia state prisons led to the arrests on Thursday of 46 current and former officers who were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug and bribery charges, federal and state authorities said.

The arrests are the latest in a two-year investigation that has seen more than 130 current and former officers, inmates and civilians charged, U.S. Attorney John Horn for the Northern District of Georgia told reporters. The probe began examining problems with contraband and cell phones in one facility and uncovered issues in 11 of the state’s 35 prisons.

“Given this magnitude of criminal activity in Georgia’s prison facilities, our work is nowhere near done,” Horn said at a news conference.

The Georgia Department of Corrections assisted federal agents in the undercover effort, which found prison officers offering protection for methamphetamine and cocaine trafficking in exchange for bribes, the agency said in a news release.

”Ridding our prisons of corrupt staff is one of our top priorities,” said commissioner Homer Bryson in a statement.

The Georgia prison system oversees nearly 52,000 prisoners and about 10,500 employees, the news release said.