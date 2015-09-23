Unlicensed pilot at controls in deadly Georgia plane crash: NTSB

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The pilot of an experimental aircraft that crashed in south Georgia last week, killing all five people on board, was not licensed to fly, a federal agency has found.

The extent of pilot Waylon Boatright’s flying experience is unknown because he did not have a pilot certificate and no pilot logbook was recovered, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary accident report released on Tuesday.

Boatright’s RV-10 single-engine plane was destroyed on Sept. 16 after “an uncontrolled descent” in Alma, Georgia, about 100 miles southwest of Savannah, the report said. Boatright, a farmer, and his four passengers died.

The report did not give a possible cause for the crash. Investigators found no evidence of mechanical problems in their examination of the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration had issued Boatright a certificate allowing him to build and repair the experimental aircraft in December 2010, according to the report.

In January 2011, he was issued a medical certificate that found him physically fit to fly after he reported having 25 hours of flight experience. But he was never issued a student pilot certificate or any other pilot license, the report said.

A witness told investigators she woke up at 3:22 a.m. on Sept. 16 for a drink of water and “saw a bright, clear, bluish-white light, like an LED light, going up and down and heard the sounds of a small plane,” the NTSB report said.

The witness said the airplane flew “not much above the tree line” with “smooth, continuous increasing and decreasing engine noise until it descended from view and the engine could no longer be heard,” according to the report.