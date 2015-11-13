Child tied up in locked car in Gainesville, Georgia, mother charged

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A woman accused of wrapping her 16-month-old son in cellophane and packing tape and leaving him on the floor of a locked car in Gainesville, Georgia, was being held in jail facing a child cruelty charge, sheriff’s officials said on Friday.

Grace Love An, 18, was arrested after a locksmith made the grim discovery when the mother locked her keys in her car on Wednesday evening, said Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicole Bailes.

Volley Collins, the owner of Ace Lock & Safe Security, said it was just a routine job and that An was “just acting normal, like anyone who had locked their keys in the car,” he said.

Collins popped the lock open and reached in for her keys.

“That’s when I heard the little boy crying,” he said. “I was absolutely flabbergasted. He was on his back all trussed up.”

Meanwhile, someone in the neighborhood had called police because they saw An walking around and acting suspiciously, Bailes said. An was not visiting anyone on the street, Bailes said. A deputy arrived right after Collins had unlocked the car.

“The deputy reached in and got the baby,” Collins said.

The child was uninjured and is now in state protective custody, Bailes said.

An is being held in the Hall County jail on $11,600 bond. She was charged with first degree cruelty to a child, false imprisonment and reckless conduct, jail records show.