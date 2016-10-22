NEW YORK Two children were killed early on Saturday in a home invasion in a small Georgia city, police said.

An 15-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister were found shot dead in a house in Jonesboro, a city of fewer than 5,000 residents about 20 miles south of Atlanta, according to Sergeant Ashanti Marbury of the Clayton County Police Department.

Police received an emergency call at 5 a.m. from the house reporting that someone had broken in and that shots had been fired inside the home.

In addition to the two dead children, officers also found several other children as young as 6 in the house, Marbury said.

No adults were home at the time. The parents of the two victims have been notified and are not considered suspects, Marbury said.

No suspects have been identified. The initial investigation suggests the home invasion was not random, but detectives are still working to determine why the house was targeted, Marbury said.

