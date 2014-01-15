Former NBA player Javaris Crittenton arrested on drug charges

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Javaris Crittenton (R) appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for an extradition hearing with attorney Brian Steel (L) in downtown Los Angeles August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Former National Basketball Association player Javaris Crittenton, who was out on bond awaiting trial for his alleged role in the 2011 murder of a mother of four in Georgia, is back behind bars after being indicted on Wednesday on drug charges.

Crittenton, 26, was arrested in suburban Atlanta on two felony drug charges, according to court records. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately provide details of the charges.

Crittenton, a point guard who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2007 and played two seasons in the NBA, was indicted in April in the drive-by shooting death of the young mother Julian Jones, 22.

The 12-count indictment charged Crittenton and his cousin, Douglas Gamble, with murder, participation in criminal street gang activity and the attempted murder of a man in August 2011. The man was the intended target, prosecutors said, but the gunshot hit Jones instead.

Prosecutors said the shooting was gang-related and in retaliation against a person Crittenton believed had robbed him.

“Mr. Crittenton would not involve himself in criminal conduct,” Crittenton’s attorney, Brian Steel, said on Wednesday after his client’s arrest.

Crittenton is being held without bail.