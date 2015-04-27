FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury being picked for ex-NBA player Crittenton's Atlanta murder trial
April 27, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Jury being picked for ex-NBA player Crittenton's Atlanta murder trial

Rich McKay

2 Min Read

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Javaris Crittenton (R) appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for an extradition hearing with attorney Brian Steel (L) in downtown Los Angeles August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Jury selection began on Monday in the trial of former National Basketball Association player Javaris Crittenton, who has been charged with murder for his suspected role in a 2011 drive-by shooting that killed an Atlanta mother of four.

Authorities have charged Crittenton, 27, a point guard who played two seasons in the NBA after getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2007, and his cousin, Douglas Gamble, with 12 felonies each in connection with the August 2011 shooting.

Those charges include murder, participation in criminal gang activities and the attempted murder of a man who prosecutors said they believe was the intended target in the shooting.

But the gunfire shot from a dark-colored sport utility vehicle instead hit and killed Julian Jones, 22, who was walking with friends in southwest Atlanta.

Prosecutors have said the shooting was gang-related and retaliation against a person Crittenton believed had robbed him.

An attorney for Crittenton previously said he had not committed the alleged crimes and would fight the charges.

Crittenton ended his career in 2009 with the Washington Wizards after a stint in Memphis, according to the league website. He previously played college basketball at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Editing by Colleen Jenkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
