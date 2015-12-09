FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta man jumps to death trying to escape home burglars
December 9, 2015

Atlanta man jumps to death trying to escape home burglars

David Beasley

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - An Atlanta man died on Wednesday after jumping off a third-floor balcony in an attempt to escape robbers breaking into his home.

Jose Greer, 51, was at home on Tuesday night when he heard someone trying to break down the front door of his apartment, Atlanta police Major Adam Lee III said.

Greer went to his balcony and jumped to escape the burglars, Lee said. Despite his serious injuries, Greer managed to call police after he landed on the sidewalk.

Greer, a cable company employee, died on Wednesday of his injuries, Lee said.

Security video in his apartment building recorded three young men entering and leaving the complex, said police. They think the burglars walked past an injured Greer on their way out.

Greer’s apartment was ransacked and some of his possessions were found nearby although valuable items such as televisions and computers were not taken, Lee said.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information on the suspects and police are treating the case as a homicide, Lee said.

Editing by Letitia Stein; Editing by Sandra Maler

