ATLANTA A Georgia man is due in court on Monday on charges related to the disappearance of a North Carolina teenager found alive over the weekend after she had been missing for more than a year, authorities said.

Hailey Burns, now 17, disappeared from her home in Charlotte about 13 months ago. After authorities received a tip late Saturday regarding her possible whereabouts, they found her being held at a house in Duluth, Georgia, about 25 miles north of Atlanta, FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said on Monday.

“Agents from the local office and Gwinnett County police went out to the location and took the suspect in custody without trouble," Lynch said in a phone interview.

The suspect, Michael Ren Wysolovski, 31, is charged in Georgia state court with false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, interference with custody and cruelty to children, according to jail records. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

Neighbors told local media they rarely saw the teenager at the well-kept home, and neither she nor the man there ever spoke to them.

Burns' parents told WSOC-TV in Charlotte that their daughter met Wysolovski online, and he apparently drove to North Carolina to meet her.

"(He) got her in the car, brought her straight to his house and she pretty much had to stay there the whole time," the mother Shaunna Burns told the TV station.

Shaunna Burns said the tip that led to the girl's rescue came from a woman in Romania, whom their daughter also met online and told she was missing. Within hours, the woman reached out to the parents.

Lynch said Wysolovski could face additional charges. He is being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond.

“Hailey has been reunited with her parents," the FBI said in a press release. "They are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received while she's been missing, but they ask for privacy at this time to focus on their daughter."

