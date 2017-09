Death row inmate Joshua Bishop, 41, is seen in an undated picture from the Georgia Department of Corrections. REUTERS/Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The U.S. state of Georgia executed a man on Thursday convicted of beating another man to death with a wooden closet rod in 1994, a prison spokeswoman said.

Joshua Bishop, 41, who had also admitted to being involved in a second murder, died by injection at 9:27 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, said Lisa Rodriguez-Presley, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Corrections.