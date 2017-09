ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia man whose next-door neighbor pleaded for her life before he killed her during a 1996 burglary was executed by lethal injection on Tuesday in the U.S. state, the state’s attorney general said.

Kenneth Earl Fults, 47, died by injection at 7:37 p.m. local time (11:37 PM GMT) at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, Attorney General Sam Olens said.