Georgia executes man for 1990 murder of father-in-law - state

Death row inmate William Sallie, scheduled to be executed December 6, 2016, is seen in an undated picture released by the Georgia Department of Corrections in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Georgia executed on Tuesday a man convicted of fatally shooting his father-in-law and kidnapping his estranged wife and her sister in 1990, making him the ninth person put to death in the state this year.

William Sallie, 50, was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. EST at the state prison in Jackson, where he was executed by lethal injection, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement.

The execution was carried out after the United States Supreme Court denied Sallie's request for a stay, the department said.

Sallie became the 19th person executed in the United States this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Georgia has carried out more executions this year than any other U.S. state, according to the group. Another execution is scheduled in Alabama on Thursday.

At the time of the murder, Sallie was separated from his wife, Robin, and their 2-year-old son, who were living with her parents in rural Bacon County in south Georgia.

Dressed in green camouflage and carrying a pistol, duct tape and handcuffs, Sallie broke into the Moore house in the early morning and shot his sleeping in-laws, John and Linda Moore, according to court records. John Moore, 49, died from his injuries.

Sallie then handcuffed Robin and her 17-year-old sister, and took them back to his trailer, releasing them later that night.

Sallie was originally convicted and sentenced to death in 1991, but the Georgia Supreme Court later ordered a new trial after it was disclosed that one of the defense attorneys had a conflict of interest. He was convicted again in a second trial.

Sallie's lawyers had petitioned the State Board of Pardons and Paroles to commute his sentence to life without parole. They argued that a juror was biased against Sallie and lied about having a "checkered and tumultuous" history of divorces and child-custody fights.

The juror later told investigators that she pushed a divided jury for a death sentence.