Death row inmate William Sallie, scheduled to be executed December 6, 2016, is seen in an undated picture released by the Georgia Department of Corrections in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

ATLANTA Georgia plans to execute on Tuesday a man who shot to death his father-in-law in a 1990 murder, then handcuffed and kidnapped his estranged wife and her sister.

William Sallie, 50, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. EST at the state prison in Jackson.

At the time of the murder, Sallie was separated from his wife, Robin, and their two-year-old son, who were living with her parents in rural Bacon County in south Georgia.

Dressed in green camouflage and carrying a pistol, duct tape and handcuffs, Sallie broke into the Moore house early one morning and shot his sleeping in-laws, John and Linda Moore. John Moore, 49, died from his injuries.

Sallie then handcuffed Robin and her 17-year-old sister, and took them back to his trailer, releasing them later that night.

Sallie was originally convicted and sentenced to death in 1991, but the Georgia Supreme Court later ordered a new trial after it was disclosed that one of the defense attorneys had a conflict of interest.

Sallie's lawyers have petitioned the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles to commute his sentence to life without parole. They argued that a juror was biased against Sallie and lied about having a "checkered and tumultuous" history of divorces and child-custody fights.

The juror later told investigators that she pushed a divided jury for a death sentence.

Sallie would be the 19th person executed in the United States this year and the ninth in Georgia, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Another execution is scheduled in Alabama on Thursday.

