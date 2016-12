Death row inmate William Sallie, scheduled to be executed December 6, 2016, is seen in an undated picture released by the Georgia Department of Corrections in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

Georgia executed on Tuesday a man convicted of fatally shooting his father-in-law and kidnapping his estranged wife and her sister in 1990, becoming the ninth person put to death in the state this year.

William Sallie, 50, was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. EST at the state prison in Jackson, where he was executed by lethal injection, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement.

