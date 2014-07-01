FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three men killed crossing Atlanta road likely drunk: police
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 1, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Three men killed crossing Atlanta road likely drunk: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Three men were likely intoxicated when they tried to walk across a busy 12-lane interstate highway in Atlanta and were struck and killed by a pickup truck early on Tuesday, according to local police.

The men were struck at about 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT) while trying to walk across the southbound lanes of Interstate 85, DeKalb County police spokeswoman Mekka Parish said. All three died at the scene.

“We do believe they were intoxicated,” said Parish.

The accident shut down the highway for several hours, and traffic was rerouted to side roads as officers investigated, Parish said. The highway has been reopened.

The victims’ identities have not been released, and no charges have been filed against the pickup driver, she said.

Reporting by David Beasley in Atlanta; Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Susan Heavey and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.