Mother, four children die in Georgia house fire

(Reuters) - A 27-year-old mother, her two daughters and two other children visiting for a sleepover died during a fire that engulfed a home early on Saturday morning southwest of Atlanta, officials said.

The only survivor was 11-year-old Nautica McCrary, who was woken up during the blaze by her mother and told “to run, that the house was on fire,” according to a statement by the Newnan police department.

The fire erupted before 1:15 a.m. (0515 GMT) and was thought to have been sparked by a electrical panel in the home’s den.

“The mom tweeted a picture from the sleepover last night, just one or two hours before the fire happened. The little girls were all in bed and playing,” said Gina Snider, a Newnan city spokeswoman.

“It is very tragic,” Snider said.

The dead children, who were all related, were between 1- and 5-years-old, police said.

When police and fire officials arrived, the single-story home, located in a subdivision, was completely engulfed in flames, police said. The Georgia Fire Marshall’s office determined that the fire was accidental.

“What sparked the fire, or what caused the malfunction of the electrical panel, is going to be something an engineer can only determine,” said Glenn Allen, a spokesman for the Georgia Fire Commissioner.

A brick facade was all that remained of the home, Allen said.

Nautica was treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation and was released, Allen said.