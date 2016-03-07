At least six die in Atlanta house fire

ATLANTA (Reuters) - At least six people died when a fire engulfed a home in northwest Atlanta early on Monday and caused most of its roof to collapse, fire officials said.

Rescue workers were looking for more victims as hot spots cooled and debris was removed, said Atlanta Fire Rescue Department spokesman Cortez Stafford.

“We have to go through all of it real careful,” he said.

Neighbors told WSB-TV that people coming out of rehabilitation and prison lived in the home, which fire officials described as a boarding house.

The fire, whose cause was not immediately known, was reported about 5 a.m. and the house and surrounding trees were ablaze when firefighters arrived, Stafford said.

“There was no rear access to the structure, so we had to go through the side and windows,” he said.