Georgia fraternity under investigation over 'rapebait' email

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia university is investigating a campus fraternity after one of its members was linked online to an email with instructions on attracting “rapebait” to parties.

The email, which had been circulating on the Internet, appears to come from a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity at the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It claims to offer tips on how to “succeed” at parties. “If you are talking to a brother of your pledge brothers when there are girls just standing around, YOU ARE OUTTA HERE!!!” the email reads.

In a statement on Tuesday, Georgia Tech spokesman Matt Nagel said the school is looking into the email.

“The Institute does not condone this type of behavior and continues to provide resources and education designed to create a supportive campus environment for all students, even those who exercise extremely poor judgment,” the statement said.

Phi Kappa Tau’s national office said in a statement that it has suspended the student, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The email is “extremely inappropriate and does not reflect the values of the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity,” it said.