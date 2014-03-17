FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hand grenade at Atlanta bus station prompts brief evacuation
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 17, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Hand grenade at Atlanta bus station prompts brief evacuation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Police evacuated a Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta early on Monday after a hand grenade fell out of a box being shipped to North Carolina, but it was later found to contain no explosives.

The grenade was real but it had been hollowed out, police said. The scare closed the station for about an hour, according to Greyhound.

Atlanta’s mass transit agency also shut down train services on one line for about 30 minutes while the grenade was investigated by a police SWAT team, agency spokesman Lyle Harris said.

“SWAT declared the grenade as safe,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.