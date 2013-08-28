FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Loaded gun found in four-year-old boy's book bag at Georgia school
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 28, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 4 years

Loaded gun found in four-year-old boy's book bag at Georgia school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia teacher found a loaded handgun in the book bag of a 4-year-old male pre-kindergarten student, authorities said on Wednesday.

Another student alerted the teacher on Tuesday after the 4-year-old told a classmate that he had brought a gun to school, said Anthony Aikens, principal of Jordan Hill Elementary School in Griffin, south of Atlanta.

“That is shockingly young for this to happen,” Aikens said. “We’ve never had anything like that happen here.”

Authorities called police and the student’s parents, Aikens said. Disciplinary action was taken against the student, but Aikens declined to provide details.

The incident occurred a week after a 20-year-old man allegedly entered an elementary school in suburban Atlanta and fired an AK-47 rifle. The man was arrested, and there were no injuries in the shooting.

Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Kevin Gray and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.