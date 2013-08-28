Loaded gun found in four-year-old boy's book bag at Georgia school

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia teacher found a loaded handgun in the book bag of a 4-year-old male pre-kindergarten student, authorities said on Wednesday.

Another student alerted the teacher on Tuesday after the 4-year-old told a classmate that he had brought a gun to school, said Anthony Aikens, principal of Jordan Hill Elementary School in Griffin, south of Atlanta.

“That is shockingly young for this to happen,” Aikens said. “We’ve never had anything like that happen here.”

Authorities called police and the student’s parents, Aikens said. Disciplinary action was taken against the student, but Aikens declined to provide details.

The incident occurred a week after a 20-year-old man allegedly entered an elementary school in suburban Atlanta and fired an AK-47 rifle. The man was arrested, and there were no injuries in the shooting.